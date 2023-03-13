‘Indian Women Are…’: Kangana Ranaut Praises Deepika Padukone’s Oscars Appearance After Depression Dig!

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut praised Deepika Padukone after she introduced the performance of SS Rajamouli’s RRR’s iconic song Naatu Naatu at the Oscars. On Twitter on Monday morning, Kangana re-shared a tweet in which Deepika Padukone presented the dance.

Kangana said that Deepika looks beautiful. She said that it is not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together. Deepika spoke graciously and confidently. Kangana praised her appearance at the Oscars. She said that Indian women are the best.

Fans commented, “Really proud moment for Indian film industry….” “How Beautiful one woman supporting another woman,” “Absolute grace and beauty she is. Representing India here after football. Proud” etc. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised Deepika too. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt praised Pathaan actress too.

Let us tell you that Kangana’s admiration for Deepika came years after she took an indirect dig at her. In 2020, on World Mental Health Day, Kangana asked her fans to watch her film, Judgmental Hai Kya.

She tweeted that the film that they made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to court by those who own depression. After the media ban, the name of the film was changed before its release. It caused marketing complications.

Last year, a journalist asked Kangana about her views on an influential person shaming Deepika for her hemlines and necklines during the Gehraiyaan promotions. Kangana said that she is there to defend those who cannot defend themselves. According to her, Deepika can defend herself as she has the privilege as well as the platform.