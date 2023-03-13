Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Debunk Breakup Rumours As They Walk Together At A Lunch Date!

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 and have been dating since. Lately, rumours circulated that the couple had split up.

There were rumors circulating that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s paradise was in trouble when the latter posted a cryptic tweet.

Karan Kundrra and Tejaswi Prakash were in news a few days ago after the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor’s cryptic tweet sparked rumours of their breakup. But everything is fine between the couple, and they were spotted walking hand in hand in the city on a lunch date.

Karan and Tejasswi looked adorable as they made their way to their car. Karan and Tejasswi can be seen in the looking as happy as ever and lovingly playing with street cats, proving they are huge animal lovers.

TejRan, one of Karan and Tejasswi’s fans, is overjoyed to see the lovebirds squashing their split rumours in style.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most well-known and well-liked star couples in the industry. The two never shied away from showing their affection, from sharing love-dipped social media posts for each other to their PDA, and fans admire their connection.

For those who are unaware, Tejasswi and Karan fell in love during their time on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15. Their romance was one of the season’s key highlights. Their romance began with a disagreement, but cupid eventually struck, and they began dating. Tejasswi and Karan’s relationship remained strong even after Bigg Boss 15, till speculations of their split emerged lately.

Karan Kundrra’s mysterious tweet a few days ago prompted suspicions that the actor had split up with Tejasswi Prakash. “Na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota,” the tweet said.

TejRan’s admirers were alarmed by this tweet, and they swamped Karan’s comment area with their thoughts.

Tejasswi Prakash has also posted a Instagram story that has put a stop to the speculations of their breakup. The Naagin 6 actress captioned a photo of her and Karan Kundrra’s sneakers, “My forever @kkundra Soon after, Karan re-shared Tejasswi’s story, writing, “Chua Story Arriving.”

This time, it appears that there was smoke but no fire.

On Professional Front

Tejasswi Prakash started her career as an actress with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has since appeared in a number of well-known series, including Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur.

Bigg Boss 15, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, and other reality shows. The actress has also appeared in a number of music videos alongside lover Karan Kundra and other well-known actors. She is now starring in Ekta Kapoor’s famous fictitious drama Naagin 6.

On other hand, Karan Kundrra’s work includes appearances on Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, and many more. He has hosted several series, including Gumrah – End Of Innocence and Love School, and was one of the gang leaders on MTV Roadies.