Anushka Sharma Cheers For Virat Kohli At His Massive Success After Years; Fans Are Overjoyed!

Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma took to social media and praised her assiduous husband, Virat Kohli for his massive achievement. Read on to know the entire story!

Virat and Anushka is the most appreciated couple in the B-Town. The duo never fails to radiate major couple goals. Lately, Virat Kohli won netizens’ hearts as he scored his first test hundred after November 2019’s test match against Australia. After the match got over, Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli addressed the massive crowd and looked at his locket. Netizens are extremely overjoyed with ‘King Kohli’s’ achievement. Virat’s wife, Anushka praised and cheered her husband for his big achievement.

Anushka Sharma cheers her husband, Virat Kohli

Yesterday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and wrote a heartfelt note for her husband, Virat Kohli. Anushka believes that Virat Kohli never misses any opportunity to inspire and motivate her with his achievements. In the words of the actress the note was read as, “Playing through sickness with his composure. Inspiring me always” with a red heart emoji. Anushka Sharma often celebrates her husband’s victories by penning heartfelt notes on his Instagram account.

Anushka had recently revealed about her and Virat’s dinner at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s residence. If reports are to be believed, Virushka and VicKat are neighbours to each other. The actress divulged that she and her husband often have dinner by 6 pm and both sleep at 9:30 pm. Katrina and Vicky had snacks that day and Virushka had dinner at 7:30 pm. The duo refused the request of having dinner late at night.

Anushka Sharma’s professional front

The actress last enacted in Zero movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina. She recently appeared in Qala series. Anushka will next work in Chakda Xpress wherein she will play the role of Jhulan Goswami.