Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the most celebrated couples that have been in the news all the time. This desi and global pairing has made the world go gaga. After marriage, our desi girl shifted abroad to live with hubby and is now living at Nick Jonas and hers palatial palace in Los Angeles.

Priyanka and Nick rocked the real estate when they purchased a massive mansion worth $20 million which is situated in an expensive area of San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. Nick brother’s Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had also purchased a mansion just after 3 miles away from Priyanka and Nick’s house which is worth $14 million.

Currently, the couple along with friends and family are quarantining in the luxurious house. They enjoy their afternoons by the pool and their evenings playing with their dogs in the lush green gardens. Take a look at the pictures:

The house sprawls over three acres and overlooks the hills. It has a large swimming pool and the living area boasts of double-height ceilings. Residents can enjoy lovely views of the valley right from the couch through the tall mirrored walls of the house.

According to Wall Street Journal, which first broke the news of their purchase, Nick and Priyanka’s house contains a two-lane bowling alley, a wet bar, a mirror-walled gymnasium, an indoor basketball court and a movie theatre with a screen of IMAX proportions. There is also a lounge/games room underground with a pool table.