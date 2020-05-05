The actress who was a part of the magnum opus movie sequels of Baahubali and the hit Bollywood movie Entertainment is a well-known name in the South. She has worked in over 60 movies till date and post the success of the Baahubali movies, the actress is getting as much as 1.70 crores for a single movie in the South. Is ‘Bahubali’ Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Tieing A Knot With Pakistani Cricketer Abdul Razzaq? Deets Inside.

Some time ago, a couple of pictures featuring Bhatia and a Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq, together in a jewellery shop had gone viral, making fans assume that they are romantically involved.The pictures saw the actress and the cricketer posing with jewellery in their hands. Well, in no time, the gossip mills churned out rumours of them getting married. However, Tamannaah had quashed them all.

Few days back when they were invited as mere chief guests for an event in Dubai in 2017, everyone started to think of them as a couple. Now, those pictures have yet again found their way to the internet and adding fuel to their wedding rumours. However, this isnt true. Tamannaah Bhatia is at her home in this lockdown period and marriage is not at all of the cards right now.

Speaking of how annoying it is to be paired with anyone and everyone, the actress in one of her interviews, clarified, “One day it’s an actor, another day it’s a cricketer, and now it’s a doctor. These rumours make it sound like I’m on a husband shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I definitely don’t appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life.”

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen in Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She had replaced Mouni Roy.