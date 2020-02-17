Isha Ambani Togged in a magnificient gold-wrap dress!!

A couple of days ago, Isha donned a gorgeous gold-wrap dress which was styled by ace celebrity stylist, Ami Patel. Isha showed off her princess side in designer, Monique Lhuillier’s collection. She kept her overall look minimal with a pair of earrings and a ring. Her subtle makeup and pin-straight hair looked perfect. The celebrity stylist, Ami shared pictures of Isha’s look for the event and captioned it as “Easy Glamour”.

Isha had opened on it in an interview with the Vogue magazine. She had talked about her wedding and had shared, “The wedding went off beautifully. Like any other bride, I had my share of bridal jitters but getting married at home made it very special and I had the time of my life celebrating my most memorable moments with all the people I love. During the wedding, my mom was CEO and I was chairperson. She and dad did all the hard work.”

she had further added, “Thankfully, we ended up liking the same things, so that made it a breeze. I did not go to a single wedding meeting. I was never someone who dreamt of how my wedding would be, yet it was wonderful in more ways than I can imagine. It was a very emotional affair for everyone in my family. I was emotional too but everyone around me would cry all the time. I only cried at my vidaai because I felt some peer pressure as everyone else was crying, especially my parents.”

“I don’t think his life has changed, and neither has mine. At this stage, work is a priority for both of us. And luckily, our parents understand that. Fortunately, the family I was born into and the family I married to have the same work ethic—every member of both families knows the importance of work.”