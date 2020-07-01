TV entertainer Additi Gupta, famously known for her job in ‘Ishqbaaaz’, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The on-screen character uncovered that regardless of being asymptomatic she has tried positive so now she is rehearsing self-isolate.

Talking about her wellbeing, Additi told Telly Chakkar, “Well, the second I lost my smelling sense I isolated myself and got tried. The reports came out positive and I decided to isolate myself at home since I was asymptomatic. It’s been 7 to 8 days that I have bound myself in a room.”

Sharing how the help of her precious ones have helped her stay positive, Additi stated, “I have a great support of my husband, family and friends. They are constantly keeping a check on me. Now, I have partially got my smelling sense back. I will quarantine myself for the next 10 more days. I am eating well and taking proper medication. I would like to say don’t panic but honestly, it is not really a great thing to have. I was a bit stressed initially but with the proper medication and positive approach you will be fine. Also, one shouldn’t shy away from talking about. For me, my good days are back and can’t wait to get back to normalcy.”

We trust the entertainer recoups at the soonest. Up to that point, you all stay tuned to this space for additional reports on this story.