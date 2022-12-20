‘It’s Not Over’: Shark Tank India Fame Ashneer Grover Surprises Fans With Him Joining Pitchers 2!

The famous reality show Shark Tank India hooked the entire nation to its TV screens with its unique concept of various entrepreneurs pitching their creative business ideas. Among the many sharks aka judges on this show was former BharatPe co-founder, Ashneer Grover. He gained enormous amount of fame for his witty remarks and habit of speaking his heart out.

After announcing exit from the second season of Shark Tank India and his memoir Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Startups, Grover has recently surprised fans with his entry in the second installment of popular web series Pitchers. Yes, you heard that right. Ashneer is stepping into acting with the upcoming show Pitchers 2.

The new promo of this Zee5 offering shows the main characters of the series Naveen Kasturia, Abhay Mahajan, and Arunabh Kumar standing in a lift. As the lift start moving downward, Naveen says, “Our company is going down just like this lift” as he and Arunabh reprimand Abhay for missing important points while pitching their business proposal.

As it reaches the ground and the crowd moves out of it, Ashneer is seen standing at the back of it uttering his famous line from Shark Tank India, “Bhai, kya kar raha hai tu”. He further adds, “Talent pehchanta hun main. Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over. Batao kab aur kaha pitch karoge (I can recognise talent. Till Grover is there, it’s not over. Tell when and where will you make your pitch)?”

Naveen and Arunabh’s then inform him that the proposing will begin on Zee5. Ashneer nods and walks away saying, “See you there.”

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ashneer also confirmed the same. Alongside the promo featuring him, he wrote, “Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over (Till Grover is there, it’s not over)! Watch new season of ‘TVF Pitchers’ from 23 Dec on @ZEE5India.”

Well, the news has surely excited Ashneer fans. Whether he is having a cameo in the series or it is a full-fledged character is still not clear and one will have to wait till 23 December to know more about it.

For the unversed, Pitchers 2 is coming after a long wait of 7 years. Besides Naveen, Arunabh, Abhay, and Gopal Dutt, second season also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Ridhi Dogra, and Sikandar Kher.