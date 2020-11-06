2020 may be remembered as the worst year but somehow blissful for the couples who receive good news and the ones who got married amid the lockdown. After Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s stupendous wedding, another couple is set to stroll down the walkway now. We are talking about the most adorable couple recently in the tinsel town Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar. The couple has been dating each other for a long while now.

GAUAHAR ALONGSIDE BEAU ZAID DARBAR

Indeed, the two have been reputed to be taking their wedding vows soon. And keeping in mind that both Zaid and Gauahar were keeping up ‘just friends’ stance over their relationship gossipy tidbits, the ugly truth is at long last out in the open at this point. Indeed Ziad and Gauahar have, at long last, made their relationship official

The couple shared the big news as they reportedly got engaged on the 5th of November. The lovebirds have at last exchanged the rings. sharing the news to her fans, Gauahar posted a delightful picture from her engagement function on Instagram. In the image, Gauahar was seen wearing a white kurta with flower print combined with a dupatta, while Zaid complemented her in a mustard shading shirt with a couple of light blue denim. The recently drawn in the couple was presented with certain inflatables and one of them had the content “She said yes” imprinted on it. The couple was blazing the most splendid smile.

IT’S OFFICIAL!!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHMpgX7nOGk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Obviously, this has added on to the gossipy tidbits about Gauahar and Zaid’s wedding. The couple will, allegedly, get married on December 25 this year. As per media reports, while the wedding celebrations will start from December 22, it will be gone to by the couple’s family and dear friends.