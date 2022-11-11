Jacqueline Fernandez Likely To Flee India After Court Slams ED For Not Arresting Her; Deets Inside!

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is having a tough time since August last year. After getting associated with multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, she is facing with extortion and Rs. 200 crore money-laundering case. Recently, Fernandez was presented before Delhi’s Patiala High Court court post for her bail plea.

As per the sources, Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed her bail petition and stated that if the actress is given bail, she might attempt to flee the country as her family lives abroad. It also accused the 37-year-old actress for not cooperating with the agency in the investigation.

As Delhi court heard bail application of Jacqueline, the judge in turn, asked ED why the Bollywood actress has not yet been arrested. It also warned the agency not to implement a “pick-and-choose policy”. It is being said that since Jacqueline is no ordinary person but a Bollywood actress with huge financial resources and high stature, she does have an influence on the ED.

Before this, the ED had claimed that the Kick actress tampered evidences. She was informed about Sukesh’s criminal antecedents within 10 days of meeting him.

“During the investigation, it emerged that Jacqueline enjoyed the proceeds of crime which the main accused (Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Leena Maria Paul) obtained by the route of extortion from Aditi (wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh). She made an abortive bid to flee the country,” quoted ED.

“She not only used and enjoyed the proceeds of crime herself but also shared that with her family members staying abroad while knowing very well that the money and gifts showered by Chandrasekar were nothing but proceeds of crime not earned by him through any genuine source. An amount of Rs 7,12,24,767 had been identified till now as proceed of crime and the same was attached,” the ED had stated further.

“She admitted deleting crucial evidence on her phone and further had told others to delete the evidence which amounts to tampering of evidence. She also tried to flee abroad,” ED had asserted.

Currently, the actress is on interim bail which has been extended for few more days. On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez recently appeared in Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu. She also has Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Crakk with Vidyut Jamwal in pipeline.