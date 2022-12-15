Janhvi Kapoor Shares Breathtaking Royal Pictures, Ex-Boyfriend Can’t Resist Himself Expressing- Wow, Wow, Wow!

Janhvi Kapoor shared a stunning photo from the shoot for the magazine. Traditional Mughal jewelry and clothing can be seen as she gracefully poses. Among the many people who praised her appearance was her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “I really pray for the historical drama to be filmed soon. In the meantime, I need to film in the old world. Thank you @lifestyleasiaindia for making my retro royal dream come true in one day! “Shihar commented on the post with “wow, wow, wow” with a star-eyed emoji and a heart-shaped emoji.

Janhvi has just returned from the Maldives and looked gorgeous at the Beauty Awards show on Monday. Wearing a neon mermaid dress, she joined best friend Orhan Avatramani on the red carpet.

Janhvi shared many photos which were taken under the sun and moon on the beach during her visit to the Maldives. She was confirmed to be accompanied by Shikhar when a Reddit user pointed out the similarities between his photo and Janhvi. She shared a photo that was clicked under moonlight with the caption, “(crescent moon emoji) See you under pale moonlight (yellow crescent emoji).” Shikhar even called her “Spirit of the Moon (Red Heart Emoticon)”. Shikhar also shared the same photo of a moonlit sky on his Instagram story, though not quite the same as Janhvi.

Shikhar is the grandson of former chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde. Recently, he and Janhvi have been seen together several times, long after they broke up. Karan Johar also confirmed their relationship on the 7th episode of his chat show Koffee with Karan.