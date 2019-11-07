Janhvi Kapoor Urges The Paparazzi To Turn Off The Camera While Helping Poor Kids; Watch Video

Ever since actress Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut, paparazzi are following her everywhere from her gym sessions to evening outings. Being a star has its privileges and shortcomings, like being clicked all the time which can put a lot of pressure on one, but she manages to look pretty all the time with easy to go looks.

The actress keeps on experimenting with her looks which complements her personality. Her style sense is easy to the ape. She does not complicate her looks with too many accessories instead of likes to keep it simple and breezy. Her remarkable style of sense has become a head-turner.

Bollywood celebrities are often seen contributing goods for donation. Like Sara Ali Khan got caught by paparazzi while she was donating money, food, and clothes to the poor’s. She was seen avoided the shutterbugs and asked to turn off the camera. One such actress is Janhvi Kapoor who was recently caught by paparazzi while helping the poor kids.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was seen helping out a poor girl and with her kind nature, she was seen offering her a packet of biscuit. However, the actress urged the shutterbugs to turn off the camera while she was helping the poor girl. She was spotted wearing the green-colored army shirt pairing it with blue denim shorts.

View this post on Instagram Helpful #janhvikapoor ❤ #vbapp #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 6, 2019 at 5:40am PST

As the actress walked out of the restaurant, she encounters a poor kid and further approached her to buy flowers. The recent video went viral on social media in which we could be seen her helping the little girl with the pack of biscuits but, the paps kept filming the actress and she requested all the paparazzi to turn off the camera.

She can be seen saying, “Ek second Ke Liye Band Kar Dijiye, Bht Ajeeb Lagta Hai, Har Baat Pe.” Later, the photographers turn off the camera lights but the filming remains continued.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Janhvi will soon begin shooting for her upcoming project Dostana.