Boney Kapoor’s home assistance, Charan Sahu, who is 23-years of age, was keeping unwell and was later tried positive. In an association with ETimes, Boney shared that that none of the relatives including his little girls Janhvi, Khushi and other staff are indicating any manifestations. He even uncovered that they haven’t left home since the lockdown has been forced in the nation and are carefully following the rules and taking all the prudent steps.

Now, Janhvi shared an informative message on her Instagram handle from her father, Boney. The director shared the official details of the same. His note can be read as “Message from Boney Kapoor — I would like to inform you that our house staff…has tested positive for Covid-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for tests and kept in isolation. My children, our other staff at home and I, are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started.”

He further continued, “All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response. I am sharing this information because it is important not to feed rumours and panic. We will take all precautions as required. We are sure that Charan will recover and will be back with us soon”

