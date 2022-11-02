Judwaa Star Rambha Thanks Fans For Prayers; Confirms Her Daughter Is Safe!

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Judwaa co-star Rambha met with an accident in Canada recently. She shared the same on her social media. Rambha took to her Instagram to share details about her trip in a Tesla Model X with her two children along with their nanny. They all met with an accident while returning from school. She requested all her loved ones and fans to pray for her.

And now she shared her video. She updated that everyone is fine, especially her little daughter who was more affected by the accident.

After the accident, she posted on Instagram. She captioned it, “Our car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school! “Me with kids and my nanny “All of us are safe with minor injuries…my little sasha is still in the hospital…bad days bad time…please pray for us …your prayers means a lot.”

Rambha took to her Instagram to share her video. She shared that everyone is safe and back home. She thanked everyone for their prayers. She is overwhelmed by the response that they all still remember her.

Her daughter Sasha is perfectly safe and unharmed. They are back home. The actress Rambha has acted in many Bollywood movies but is known for her roles in Judwaa and Gharwaali and Bharwaali opposite Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor respectively. The actress currently lives in Canada. She has shared the details of the accident. She has quit films and lives happily with her family in Canada.

She worked in South films. She did not have a remarkable career. But she was known as one of the most beautiful actresses of her time. All her fans and loved ones remember her.