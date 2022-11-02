People Are Surprised With Anjali Arora’s No Makeup Look At Airport, Video Going Viral On Social Media!!

Social media sensation Anjali Arora remains in the headlines for one reason or the other. Anjali is very active on social media and often shares her pictures with fans. In the past, Anjali had come into controversy after the MMS went viral. However, the actress had called the video wrong by keeping her perspective on this matter. At the same time, now a video of Anjali Arora is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which she is seen in a no makeup look.

Actually, Anjali Arora was spotted at Mumbai airport. During this, Anjali was seen in denim, black bralette, and blazer. She completed this look with animal print high boots, in which she looks very stylish. Although this is Anjali’s no makeup look, seeing that the fans could not recognize her for once. These pictures of Anjali are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

People are commenting on this airport video of Anjali Arora going viral on social media. Users are also discussing about Anjali’s no makeup look. Let us inform you that Anjali Arora has returned to celebrate her birthday in Mumbai. It is Anjali’s birthday tomorrow i.e. November 3, which she is going to celebrate with her friends.

Let us tell you that Anjali Arora became famous after dancing on the song ‘Kachcha Badam’. After this, she has also appeared in many music videos. Anjali also participated in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Up. Since then Anjali’s fan following has also increased a lot. At the same time, Anjali Arora has come under the target of people since the viral MMS and she is often trolled for it