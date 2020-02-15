Just A Day After Their Wedding Neha Kakkar And Aditya Narayan’s Steamy Bedroom Video Goes Viral

Just a day after their elaborate and lavish wedding on the sets of Indian Idol 11, the newlyweds Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar have shared a steamy video. What more can you ask for? While getting cozy the duo has asked everyone else to “not disturb” them.

An Instagram page in the name of Neha Aditya has shared a sneak peek of a romantic moment between the two. In the video, Neha can be seen ushering Aditya into a room as the duo gets cozy. A “Do Not Disturb” can be seen on the door as they close it. However, before you start drawing conclusions, let us tell you guys that this was a part of their music album “Goa Beach”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8ebYxDBera/

Neha Kakkar recently shared a video on her Instagram, the singer was seen flaunting her red chooda, which newlywed brides wear for few months as a tradition. She was heard saying that she is missing her husband-to-be Aditya and can’t wait to get married arousing our curiosity even more.

While the rumours of their much anticipated wedding has been doing rounds on the internet Aditya’s father has dismissed such rumours. He had stated, “Aditya is our only son. We’re waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us,” told Bollywood Hungama. He had further added, “I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have as our Bahu”.

The wedding drama between Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar has worked wonders for the show. And while most of us are aware of the fact that Neha and Aditya’s wedding is not but just a publicity stunt we would really love to see Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan getting married as they make for one of the cutest couples.