‘Kaatil Ki Behen’: Sheezan Khan’s Sister Shafaq Naaz On Hatred After Tunisha Sharma’s Death!

TV actor Sheezan Khan faced tough times after the death of his co-star and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma on December 24, 2022. The mother of deceased actress accused Sheezan of abetting Tunisha’s suicide. Due to this, he had to spent a long time behind the bars.

While he was suffering inside the jail, his family was facing a difficult time outside. Sheezan who got out on bail is currently shooting for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ in Cape Town. Amidst all this, his sister and actress Shafaq Naaz in an interview talked about the difficulties that the family battled since December last year.

In an interview to HT City, Shafaq said, “I am still struggling to process what has happened and is still trying to understand my emotions. Nobody has any idea what I’m going through.”

Shafaq further stated, “People have created an image of me and my family. Whenever I post something on social media, I see a flood of harsh comments against us. They don’t think before writing things like ‘Ye toh kaatil ki behen hai’. I can’t say that it doesn’t matter. It definitely affects me, it breaks me.”

Shafaq was asked to lose 10 kgs in 15 days

Shafaq said that besides hatred on social media, the behavior of people from their own fraternity is also increasing their miseries. The actress revealed that she lost two projects because of the weight she gained in this difficult phase. She quoted, “We are part of an industry that demands physical perfection. I am struggling with it. I was given 15 days to get back in shape. How practical or realistic is that? I am also battling with a slipped disc due to which extra care is needed while exercising. I still put a lot of pressure on myself but losing 10 kilos in 15 days is not humanly possible.”

For the unversed, Shafaq Naaz is a popular actress from Television. She has starred as Kunti in ‘Mahabharata’ and Mayuri in ‘Chidiya Ghar’. She appeared last in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’.