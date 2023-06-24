Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Seen On Lunch Date Amid Breakup Rumours!!

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship has always been in the limelight. Although the two have always denied their dating rumors their frequent dates and meetings with each other’s families have always fueled the rumours of the duo being together. Well, once again the rumored couple has fueled speculations about their relationship as one of their videos is going viral on social media.

Recently, a video of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna having fun with friends surfaced on social media. The couple can be seen spending some quality time with their friends at a cafe. Directors Gautam Tinnanuri, Anand Deverakonda, and Sherya Varma can also be seen in the video. And after this viral video people are speculating that the couple is not breaking up and dating each other. Fans are also commenting on this video saying whether both are going to get married. Commenting on the post one user wrote, ‘When is the wedding?’ Another user wrote, ‘The pair of both looks amazing.’

Let us tell you that from time to time, rumors about Vijay and Rashmika also keep storming the internet. Speculations were rife last year that the two might tie the knot later this year. However, Vijay Deverakonda rubbished all the speculations and called it rubbish as always. Now this video of both has heated up the market of speculations.

Talking about the work front of Vijay and Rashmika, well south superstar Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut film ‘Liger’ flopped badly at the box office. The makers as well as the audience had high expectations from the movie but the movie failed miserably. And Rashmika’s Mission Majnu worked well at the box office.