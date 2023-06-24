Khushi Kapoor Is Dating AP Dhillon, Singer Mentions Khushi In His New Single “True Stories”!!

Khushi Kapoor, one of the most popular and loved star kids of Bollywood is talk of the town these days. Though she hasn’t made her Bollywood debut yet, but Khushi has a huge fan following on social media. For the past several days, Khushi is making headlines for her upcoming film ‘The Archies’, but these days Khushi is in headlines for her love life as well. It is reported that she is dating Punjabi singer AP Dhillon.

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon is very famous among his fans. He recently released his new single “True Stories” with Shinda Kahlon. Fans believe that Khushi Kapoor is mentioned in the lyrics of the song and that has caught the attention of every fan. After this song, there have been rumors of dating between the two. The lyrics of the song are “Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor”. This means that when you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor.

Fans are showering their love fiercely on this album of AP Dhillon. With this, some users are constantly questioning the singer in the comment section whether Khushi and he are dating each other. One user commented, ‘Is this song written for Khushi Kapoor.’ Another user wrote, ‘Wow Bollywood and Punjabi industry have come together?’ Another user wrote, ‘How cute they will look together.’

Let us tell you that recently, the entire team of ‘The Archies’ left for Sao Paulo for Netflix Tudem 2023. The teaser of the film was released at the event and fans loved everything about it. Now the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.