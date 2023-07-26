Kalki Koechlin Says People Believed She’s ‘White’ Because Of Taking Drugs; ‘Raised Questions On My…’

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin might have made a permanent place in the film industry, but climbing the ladder of success was no cakewalk for her. She was often criticized for being ‘too white’. In a recent conversation, the ‘Dev D’ actress talked about the struggling phase of her life. She told that people used to make fun of her fair complexion. They also used to believe that she is so beautiful because of taking drugs.

Kalki recalled her ordeals in life in an interview with Siddharth Alambayan on a show ‘The Male Feminist’. She said that people had this believe that her fair complexion is because she consumes drugs. Not only this, they used to raise many questions on her due to her fair collar. People were of the opinion that fair-skinned girls are characterless. But when the actress used to speak to them in Tamil, they would change their attitude immediately.

Further in the chat, Kalki revealed being a victim of casting couch. However, she did not name any director. The actress said that in the initial phase of her career, she was offered a role in return for a dinner.

On the work front, Kalki Koechlin will soon be weaving her acting magic in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s web series ‘Made in Heaven 2’. The series will stream on Prime Video India. Apart from the ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actress, it also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Kalki also has ‘Emma And Angel’ in the pipeline.