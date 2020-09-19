Entertainer Kangana Ranaut had demanded a pay of Rs 2 Crore from BMC for harms to her office in Mumbai in her supplication to Bombay High Court. In the midst of this, BMC has reacted to the top court and requested that they ‘dismiss plea with costs’ as they guaranteed that Kangana’s supplication is only a ‘abuse of process’ Last week, in the midst of Kangana Ranaut’s with Maharashtra Government, BMC had felt free to crush her office in Mumbai based on asserted ‘illegal construction’

Post that, Kangana had requested a remuneration of Rs 2 Crore for harms done to her property in Mumbai and her appeal asserted that the destruction was ‘illigal.’ According to PTI, BMC reacted to it in Bombay High Court and stated, “The writ petition and the reliefs sought for therein constitute an abuse of process. The petition should not be entertained and should be dismissed with costs.” They mentioned the top court to deny her request with an expense for recording such an appeal.

BMC’s lawyer, Joel Carlos, answered to the top court and asserted that Kangana adulterated the way that adjustments to her office were being finished with authorizations recently conceded it. In any case, during the assessment conveyed by the BMC authorities on September 5, it was seen that ‘illegal repairs and alterations’ were being done at her office. Henceforth, destruction was completed based on the request. Further, Kangana had documented a request in Bombay HC that had put a stay on the destruction. The BMC’s answer recorded by the attorney additionally gave the top court subtleties of the claimed ‘illegal repairs and alterations’ According to reports, the following becoming aware of the case is on September 22. Kangana has been sharing photographs of her obliterated office on her social media handle and as of late contrasted the destruction with the ‘assault’.

Post the destruction, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel showed up in Mumbai and took recordings and photographs of the harm done by the BMC. They even were met by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and further, the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari at his habitation in such manner. Further, Kangana even lashed out at Maharashtra Government for the activity done by BMC in a video. Kangana got back to Manali on September 14 after being in Mumbai for 4 days.