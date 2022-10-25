Kangana Ranaut Share Glimpses Of Her Diwali Feast, Thanks Chef For Unbelievable Mangalorean food!

Kangana Ranaut spent Diwali in Mumbai with her family. Throughout Monday, the actress shared glimpses of her beautiful home amid the festivities as she celebrated the festival at her home. Kangana Ranaut invited fans into her kitchen on Tuesday, sharing videos of the ‘unbelievable home-cooked Mangalorean food’ she ate during her Diwali dinner.

Kangana took to Instagram Stories to share a video of a Mangalorean dish being prepared in clay pots. Along with the video, she included a note to the chef, writing, “Dear Vandana Shetty, thank you for making our Diwali delicious with your superb cooking.” Kangana captioned another video of the chef adding tadka (tempering) to a dish, “Unbelievable home-cooked Mangalorean food by Vandana Shetty…”

Later that day, Kangana shared a photo of her beautifully laid dining table for Diwali celebrations at home. Fresh flowers and candles, as well as elaborate crockery, were used to decorate the table. The actor, who was recently seen at film producer Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party, also posted a video of herself dancing in low light near the Diwali dinner table. Ritu Ranaut, her sister-in-law, was also featured in the video.

Kangana was most recently seen in Dhaakad. In her upcoming period drama, Emergency, she will play the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has Tejas in the works, in which she will play an Indian Air Force pilot. Kangana recently revealed her next project, a biopic about Bengali theatre artist Noti Binodini. For the upcoming project, she will work with filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar.