Rangoli Chandel found herself in a huge controversy after she made a tweet on killing the people who are pelting stones on doctors and other caregivers. However, it was taken in a negative manner and on being reported by many, her account was suspended by Twitter. Now, Kangana Ranaut, sister of Rangoli Chandel, has come out to support her sister and clarify what she meant.

Today, Kangana Ranaut finally breaks her silence on her sister’s tweet controversy and allegations made by people for targeting a community or religion. A few hours ago, the official Instagram account of Kangana’s team shared a video where Kangana could be heard supporting her sister and saying that didn’t do anything wrong and made a point that people who are pelting stones at doctors and police during the crucial period of COVID-19, they should be shot. Talking further, Kangana also mentioned that Sussane Khan’s sister Farah Khan and director Reema katgi accused her of talking on Muslim genocide which is completely wrong as she was not targeting any community or religion.

Panga actress also heard saying that if they find any particular tweet on Muslim genocide, made by Rangoli then they both are willing to apologise. Meanwhile, in the video, Kangana can be seen supporting the National Wrestler Babita Phogat, who is facing lot of criticism for her communal tweet on Nizamuddin Meet, that happened in Delhi last month. Check out the video:

Kangana Ranaut Supports Sister Rangoli Chandel & Clarifies Her 'Muslim Genocide' Controversy: Watch Video Gepostet von Womansera am Samstag, 18. April 2020