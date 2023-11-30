Kanye West Settles Overseas With Bianca Censori, No Christmas Plans With Kids

According to reports, Kanye West has enjoyed being away from Los Angeles and currently has no plans to return, as he has never been a significant fan of the city.

Recent headlines have focused on the tumultuous marriage of American rapper Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca Censori. Despite recent troubles, reports suggest that the couple has managed to “reconcile.” After partying together in Dubai over the weekend, the 46-year-old rapper was later seen in a nightclub without Censori. As the holidays draw near, West appears to have not contemplated a return to Los Angeles, where his children reside with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Navigating Relationship Strains and Holiday Plans

According to a report from The US Sun, the recently married couple is actively working to strengthen their relationship amid recent challenges. Spending a considerable amount of time in her native Australia, Censori reportedly has no intentions of traveling without her husband. Residing in Dubai for an extended period, the pair, as disclosed by an insider, is putting effort into their relationship, with Kanye West expressing his preference for being away from Los Angeles and having no immediate plans to return, despite having a residence and Yeezy HQ there. The insider added that Bianca has returned from Australia, and they are regaining stability while making holiday plans.

Contemplating a Return to Italy

The insider disclosed to the outlet that there are discussions about Kanye West and Bianca Censori potentially returning to Italy in the coming weeks. West has been renting a place there and is considering having Kim fly the kids over, though it remains uncertain. According to the insider, it’s been a while since West had all four children together, so it might be just the older ones, accompanied by Kim’s security and a nanny. Besides their weekend party, West attended the Formula One event in Abu Dhabi without Censori and surprised the audience with a performance of his new track “Vultures” alongside Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign at Blu Dubai nightclub. Notably, his wife was absent during this time.