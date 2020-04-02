Kapil Sharma will be celebrating his 39th birthday today with his three month old daughter. He has been keeping indoors nowadays due to coronavirus outbreak and making the most of it. The comedian cum actor celebrated Ashtami Puja yesterday by worshipping his 3-month old daughter Anayra. As per traditions, people worship young girls on the eighth and ninth day of Navratra. Post Puja, Kapil took to Instagram to share some super adorable picture of the 3-month-old decked up in traditional attire.

Sharing two pictures of Anayra, Kapil wrote, “Jai mata di #ashtami #kanjakpoojan #daddysgirl #anayra #daughter #3monthsold #gratitude.”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma’s post seem to have sent his Instafam into a tizzy with over 6,300 comments pouring in in less than an hour. Several celebrities showered the lovely post with love and blessings. Actor Jay Bhanushali wrote, “Waaaahhhh Jai mata di.” Singers Guru Randhawa, Dr Zeus, Zora Randhawa dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Actress Richa Chadda went “Awwe” over the picture.

Kapil has been spending all his time with his daughter Anayra ever since she was born in December and would only step out of the house to shoot for his comedy show. But now due to coronavirus outbreak he has been staying indoors. In an interview, Kapil Sharma told Hindustan Times, “I have been home ever since my daughter was born in December. I would step out only to shoot for my show’s episodes. Now, of course, we aren’t shooting, so staying at home hasn’t really been all that different.” He had added, “time passes quickly when you have a child at home”.

Kapil has also donated Rs 50 lakh to PM’s relief fund and also requested others to do whatever they can to help people. He said, “At this time, any sum is helpful. We can afford to stay at home without pay checks for months but there are so many daily wage earners who need our help right now. I am also helping the NGOs near my house who are helping the strays and needy people in the vicinity.”