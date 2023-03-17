Kareena Kapoor Jokes About Doing ‘Pranayam’ In The House Due To Jeh; Here’s Why!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a stunning actress who never misses an opportunity to leave her fans in awe of her photos. The actress and her husband lately opened up about their younger son Jehangir’s crying habit. Kareena laughed and recalled that she has to do yoga and pranayam to deal with this situation. Read on to know more!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a stunning actress who never misses an opportunity to leave her fans in awe of her photos. Along with her sons Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan, the actress is on holiday in Africa. Bebo has been sharing photos of her travels and providing some real travel inspiration. The actress has already begun filming the upcoming episodes of her well-liked discussion show What Women Want 4. The actress talked about her son Jeh and her personal life during an interview with Film Companion.

Kareena Kapoor opens up on son Jehangir Ali’s habit

During the conversation, the interviewer Sneha recalled that Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a photo of herself standing with her sons. Jehangir Ali Khan was experiencing the quintessential baby tantrum. He was crying and resting on the ground. Bebo giggled as she recalled this instance and said that Jeh continues to experience this every morning and every night. Kareena added a joke about having to practise yoga and pranayam at home to deal with this.

“As you are walking around the house, he is screaming, and I’m like, why is he screaming and having this crap fit like for what?” Bebo said in conclusion. Although we are aware of what women desire but we don’t know what toddlers desire. I don’t think anyone of us has a answer to that.”

Saif Ali Khan on son Jehangir Ali’s Crying Habit

Earlier on Diwali, Kareena Kapoor’s family picture caught everyone’s attention. In the family photo, Kareena and Saif held Taimur while the younger one, Jeh was crying and throwing a fit as he lied on the floor.

In an open interview with CNBC-TV 18, Saif Ali Khan was questioned about their iconic Diwali photograph, in which Jehangir could be seen lying on the ground to avoid being photographed. Saif said that he himself doesn’t want to pose for pictures, but Bebo makes him do all of this after deciphering Jehangir’s humorous outbursts. He stated that Taimur and Jeh share the same sentiments but Jeh doesn’t pay attention.

Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Hakuna Matata’ Thursday selfie

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted pictures from her Africa vacation. Bebo appears perfect in the photo wearing minimal makeup. She can be seen with the zip of her white jacket pulled up. She seems more beautiful than ever, thanks to her neatly painted white nails and kohled eyelids. Kareena captioned her image “Hakuna Matata.”

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

The actress is currently working on a few intriguing projects. Her upcoming movie ‘Crew’ features Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kriti Sanon, will be helmed by Rhea Kapoor. She has also completed Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller. It will star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma as main leads.

