We are getting the opportunity to see some consecutive open looks at hunk Kartik Aaryan, alongside his family because of the Coronavirus lockdown. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama on-screen character frequently makes it a point to treat fans with his home fun through recordings and prepare to have your mind blown. The majority of the occasions, it’s his mom who gets everyone’s attention with her brutality. Indeed, his most recent video is no special case. Taking to his Instagram, Kartik Aaryan attempted to finish the #GiboSiboChallenge, began by the cast of Gulabo Sitabo. He was labeled by Amitabh Bachchan to do likewise yet his mom and sister are simply not prepared to accept.

The clasp starts with Kartik Aaryan saying the Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister. In any case, he is before long hindered by his mom, who from the foundation says something. “Kya kar raha hai yaar subah se yeh internet isse bhara hua hai?” To which, Kartik says he’s taken the challenge because none other than Big B has tagged him. A shocked mom asks in disbelief, “Amitabh Bachchan ji tag karenge tereko? Unke itne bure din aagaye hai?” A confused Kartik replies saying, “Unke bure nahi mere acche din toh aa sakte hai na mummy?” Further, Kartik’s sister enters the scene and he approaches her to tell their mom that Big B tagged him in the post. In any case, the woman begins chuckling and prods Kartik by pulling his cheeks. She at that point attempts to get the phone for playing ludo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBVsa4Rp9Qe/

Well, soon after the video gets released, Kartik’s mother was praised by Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan for her savageness. “Mummy is on a roll… khel gaye… she is the star of this lockdown.” Varun Dhawan, too, couldn’t stop laughing.

On the other hand, Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana has made it the OTT platform of Amazon Prime on 12 June 2020 and it’s opening to many reviews.