Katrina Kaif Dons A Floral Pantsuit That Adds Glam To Power Dressing For Phone Bhoot Trailer Launch!

Katrina is well-known for her glamorous appearance and stylish fashion choices. There hasn’t been a single day when Katrina hasn’t put her best foot forward in terms of fashion, whether it’s ethnic or red carpet looks, or sultry outfits.

Katrina Kaif’s sartorial choices have made it clear that she prefers feminine florals in terms of style.

The mentioned print on a garment speaks of freshness and fun, and we’re ready to break all fashion rules and make more than one case by adopting Katrina Kaif’s fashion cues.

The actress recently dazzled in a floral pant-suit for the trailer launch of her new film Phone Bhoot. Katrina shared a series of stunning self-portraits on Instagram. The actress channeled her inner boss woman in a floral-print pantsuit from Alice+Oliva. To brighten up the form-fitting ensemble’s black base, a striking interplay of pink and green flower designs was added.

The form-fitting ensemble featured a black ensemble that was enlivened further by an arresting interplay of pink and green floral motifs. The actress wore a nude-hued top underneath her sharp blazer and paired the separates with high-waist flared pants.

Katrina looked stunning in the Rs. 45,344.20 blazer, which she paired with the Rs. 27,203.72 high-waisted Olivia bootcut trousers styled by Ami Patel for Phone Bhoot trailer launch.

Katrina accessorized her outfit with a few delicate earrings and a slew of rings. The actress’s makeup improved her overall appearance. She emphasized her beauty with well-defined brows, glossy lips, mascara-coated eyelashes, and a touch of pink blush. She wore her hair open and straight in her signature sleek style. She accessorized her look with Jimmy Choo nude-toned pumps.

Phone Bhoot is a film directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film is being produced by Excel Entertainment and is set to hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

On work front: Aside from Phone Bhoot, Katrina has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathy. Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.