Kriti Sanon Reacts To Backlash Over Adipurush VFX, “There’s Lot More To Film Than Just Its Teaser”

The teaser of the much-hyped film Adipurush starring pan-India star Prabhas alongside Saif Ali Khan was launched last month. In the first glimpse of the magnum opus based on Ramayana, we saw Prabhas playing Raghava, Saif Ali Khan appearing as Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Sunny Singh portraying Lakshmana. But contrary to viewers’ expectations, the first look of the film lacked lustre. Audiences witnessed some of the worst visual effects Bollywood has ever produced in this 1 minute 46 seconds long clip. Besides this, Saif’s look was also highly criticized. All this has led to makers pushing the release date of the film as they need some more time to present the same to the audience.

Now, for the first time, Kriti has broken the silence on the backlash that the teaser of Adipurush faced on social media. During promotions of her upcoming film Bhediya, Kriti was asked about Adipurush getting postponed following the criticism. On this, the 32-year-old actress said the director, Om Raut has mentioned in the note that was brought out that this is a film that the entire team is extremely proud of and is of the grand canvas. It is a part of our history and is extremely important. It needs to be put out in the right way and in the best possible way because that’s what they had envisioned.

Furthermore, the Mimi actress elaborated on the fact that Adipurush is not just about the teaser but there is a lot more to it. “We all want to give it the best shot because this is an opportunity to get our history, to get our religion globally out there. It is a story that we are all proud of, so it needs to be done in the best possible way. And I think he is going to give it all the talent that it needs, and all the effort it needs because the heart and the soul are in the right place,” stated Kriti.

For the unversed, Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. The makers are currently reworking its graphics. Right now, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her horror comedy, Bhediya on November 25, 2022.