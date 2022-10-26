Kritika Kamra Feels Content On TV Is Regressive, “I Stay Away From It Consciously”

Actress Kritika Kamra is one of those few actresses who has made a successful transition from TV shows to web series and films. She has done an appreciable amount of work in mediums other than TV. Though Kamra gained fame from the small screen, at present, she is trying to maintain a safe distance from it.

In a recent interview, Kritika shared her views on what is wrong with content on TV and why she is not much inclined to take up any projects on the medium. “I did everything on TV–fiction, non-fiction, hosting. But I did not want to be part of any regressive content. I did not want to do things I didn’t believe in or I didn’t like watching. I tried to consciously stay away from the stereotypical image (of the TV bahu) honestly,” she said.

Furthermore, she stated that people connect a lot with TV, so we should try optimizing it in the right direction. “It is regressive. I felt it even when I was doing TV. It’s a very powerful medium. It reaches people’s homes and the kind of connection people have with you, I have seen that first-hand. People believe you are like their daughter, daughter-in-law or sister. It’s a very different kind of a connect. And I think we don’t optimize this medium the way we should. We don’t do it well,” she quoted.

Kritika Kamra tasted success with her first show Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Karan Kundrra. After that, she did many TV shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters, and Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta. In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut alongside Jacky Bhagnani in a film titled Mitron 2018.

Right now, the 34-year-old actress is focusing on making it big on OTT. She debuted on the digital platform with the Prime Video series Tandav in 2021. Recently, she appeared in Zee5’s Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Prime Video’s Hush Hush. Kritika has signed a Netflix project opposite Pratik Gandhi.