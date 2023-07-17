Kusha Kapila Reacts To Being Called ‘Fame Digger’ For Sharing Pic With Deepika Padukone!

Kusha Kapila’s name stands out for her unparalleled wit, charm and versatility. A social media sensation, actress and content creator, Kusha Kapila rose to fame with her comedic brilliance, empowering personality and truthfulness. Armed with a distinct blend of humor and contemporary trends, Kusha’s content resonates with people from all walks of life, making her a true icon of modern Indian pop culture. For the unversed, Kusha Kapila announced her separation from husband, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. Amid this, Kusha shared a picture with Pathaan actress, Deepika Padukone. The picture didn’t go well with the netizens and they trolled her for the same. However Kusha Kapila’s befitting response has ignited fire over the internet.

Kusha Kapila gets trolled for posting picture with Deepika Padukone

Kusha took to her IG handle and posted a beautiful picture with Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone. She captioned it as:

“I am out of captions because look at her…thank you for all the love on our collab… my team and I were very starstruck. @harsh_pranav was legit shaking while showing her the script hahahah. Same, harsh, same. Thanks to her, we shot this in record time. Warm, kind and collaborative. Core memory.”

Content creator, Kusha Kapila became a target of brutal trolling after she posted a picture with Deepika Padukone. One user penned, “fame digger.” Kusha reacted to this negative comment by responding, “You can do better. Try again.” While some fans advised Kusha to ignore it and others praised her for her positive outlook.

When Kusha Kapila announced divorce with Zorawar Ahluwalia

Social media sensation, Kusha Kapila announced her separation from ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia on June 26, 2023. Penning a note, Kusha disclosed,

“Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

Netizens even caught hold of this opportunity to mock the actress. According to a few internet users, Kusha Kapila got divorced from her ex-husband so that she can make appropriate advancements in her career.