Love Aaj Kal Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Talks About His Relationship With Sara Ali Khan At The Launch; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who has been honoured with the title of National crush. Actresses like Sara Ali khan who had expressed her desire to date the actor on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan. On the other hand, Ananya Pandey had openly declared her crush on the actor on National Television. Seems like the actor has a long queue of actresses drooling on him.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan had opened up about romancing Sara Ali Khan on screen. When asked about how to excite he is to be co-starring next to Sara Ali Khan that actor had said, “Jab Se Sara Ne Koffee with Karan Pe Bola Hai, since then I am waiting for us to be seen in a film together. I think Woh Tab Se Apne Aap Mein Ek curiosity Hai and I hope we will live up to that.” He said. He further added, “The kind of frenzy and moniker like SarTik Jo Ek word create Hua Hai, it’s something which has never happened before the film. Ek frame Mein screen Pe Dekhne Se Pehle hi yeh Chalu Hua hai. This excites me more about how fans are eagerly waiting for our film.”

Sara and Kartik have been the talk of the town since the announcement of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal were made and fans are eagerly waiting to see their on-screen chemistry as their off-screen bond had already become the topic of tinsel town. The two had also created a buzz when rumours of the duo dating each other had rife. While the first poster of their film is a speechless and wrap up announcement made the audience go gaga over the two and made them eagerly wait to watch the movie.

And finally, the much-awaited movie trailer is out and we can’t stop gushing over Sara and Kartik’s chemistry as the actors will give you the real couple feel. The cinematography is top-notch just like the first part of the film was made with brilliance and we are loving every bit of it. In the trailer, Imtiaz Ali shares his take on love in the modern times with a dash of nostalgia as Sara & Kartik are new-age Saif and Deepika. Talking about the same Kartik had also expressed his views on working with Sara Ali Khan and their equation and stated that he feels shy after he got to know that she likes him.

We can’t wait to watch the sequel of Love Aaj Kal in the month of love and the movie is slated to release on the 14th of February 2020.