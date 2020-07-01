Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata completed twelve years of marriage this year. Maanayata is Sanjay’s third wife as he was first married to Richa Sharma from 1987 to 1996, who died due to a brain tumour. Then he went on to marry Rhea Pillai in 1998, but they got divorced in 2005. Sanjay and Maanayata had tied the knot on February 7, 2008. The couple who are now parents of two kids Iqra and Shahraan have surely raised the relationship bar to another level with their delightful chemistry and love.

Maanayata is someone who makes us realize how strongly one can affect our life. The gushing wifey and mama consistently is by all accounts shadowing her family and ensuring them. We got our hands on an interview from 2009 with IANS, when Sanjay Dutt was in prison. In the meeting, Maanayata was gotten some information about how she feels when individuals blamed her for ‘taking over’ Sanjay’s life. To which, she had stated, “I know, but what I want to say is that I’ve the right to live with my husband the way I want to. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a prostitute or a princess, a wife has certain rights in her husband’s home. I’m not a man living in a woman’s house.”

Maanayata changed her family name to Dutt, post-marriage. Talking about her hubby, Sanjay Dutt’s interpretation of the equivalent, she had shared, , “That’s his personal opinion. Sanju would’ve been offended and insulted if I had continued using my father’s name. If other wives want to use their maiden names, it’s their choice. He feels it is a fashion to do so these days. He has the right to an opinion.” She further added, “Having married a man who takes care of all my needs, I’d like to accept his name with full honour and take charge of his home and accept his family as my family. If you can’t accept your husband’s name and family then why marry?”

Both Maanayata and Sanjay made some intense memories, making a decent attempt to make his sisters-Namrata and Priya acknowledge Maanayata. Talking about the equivalent, she had shared, “Sanju knows I’ve tried to do as much in my capacity to find acceptance with his sisters. Beyond that he wouldn’t like me to push myself to try any further. Neither would I.” But now, Maanayata shares a superb bond with both of Sanjay’s sisters.

In the same interview, she clearly explained as to why Sanjay’s ‘fair-weather’ friends hate her. She stated, “Sanjay never understood the nitty-gritty of finances. And if he hasn’t accumulated a huge bank balance, it isn’t because he hasn’t earned money. He did, but he lost all of it. There were too many people around him trying to use him. I came like a barricade in Sanju’s life to stand between him and those who want to use him. Naturally, these fair-weather friends resent me. I spoilt their party, you see”.