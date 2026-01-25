Mahhi Vij Buys ₹50 Lakh Mini Cooper After Separation From Jay Bhanushali, Actor’s Reaction Wins Hearts

Television actress Mahhi Vij has once again grabbed headlines after purchasing a brand new Mini Cooper, just weeks after announcing her separation from actor Jay Bhanushali. While the luxury car, reportedly worth around ₹50 lakh caught everyone’s attention, it was Jay’s graceful reaction to the big purchase that truly stood out and won praise from fans. Let us tell you that Mahhi shared a heartfelt video on social media showing her welcoming the Mini Cooper home along with her daughter Tara.

The video quickly went viral, with many applauding Mahhi for staying positive and composed during a challenging phase of her life. At a time when celebrity separations are often marked by controversy and bitterness, Mahhi’s calm and joyful moment struck a chord with many. However, alongside the praise, some social media users questioned how Mahhi managed to afford such an expensive car so suddenly. Despite the chatter, the actress chose to focus on the emotional value behind the purchase rather than the price tag.

Soon after Mahhi posted the video, Jay Bhanushali reshared it on his Instagram story, congratulating Mahhi and their daughter. He also commented “Congratulations” on her post. Adding to the warmth, Jay later shared a picture of himself standing proudly next to Mahhi and Tara’s new car, a gesture that many fans described as mature, respectful, and heartwarming. In her post, Mahhi also revealed the emotional story behind the Mini Cooper.

She shared that when Tara was just four years old, she had once expressed her wish to own a Mini Cooper. At that time, Mahhi neither had the financial means nor felt it was necessary to fulfill such a desire. Years later, when she was finally able to, she realized the importance of honoring that childhood wish. Mahhi wrote, “This is not about luxury at all. This is about her wish.” She further added that the car symbolized memories, moments, and time spent together rather than material indulgence.

“Our little drives, our laughter, our time together, all of it is priceless,” she shared, explaining that the gesture was meant to create lifelong memories for her daughter. Earlier this month, Mahi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their separation, requesting privacy as they chose to move forward separately. The couple, who got married in 2011, were together for nearly 15 years.