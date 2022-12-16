Major Accident On Sets Of Coolie, Smita Patil Had Foreboding Of Amitabh Bachchan’s Injuries A Day Before!

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that Smita Patil had clairvoyance of his major accident which happened at the sets of Coolie film a day before. In one of the interviews, the remarkable actor, Amitabh Bachchan divulged that the late actress Smita Patil had an intuition of his serious accident on the sets of Coolie. Smita, one of the renowned actresses in the Bollywood industry was known for her appreciable sixth sense. She foretold her own death at the age of 31 and it was surprising to note that it occurred in the same year.

Amitabh revealed that Smita had a nightmare about his accident and she asked him to stay aware and cautious a day before the accident took place. He further conveyed to his enthusiasts that he was staying at the West End Hotel. At around 1’o clock he received a call from Smita Patil in his room. The actor believed it to be a prank. As per the conversation, Smita told, “Amit-ji, I am sorry to disturb you, but are you okay? I said, yes, I am fine.” The actress wanted to call him and inquire if Amitabh was okay or not. Later on, the following day, Amitabh stated that he met with a dreadful accident while he was shooting for the film. The Sholay actor was able to undergo and come out from several injuries. The actor underwent multiple surgeries and remained in the ICU for a few months.

Moreover, Big B mentioned that Smita Patil was her regular visitor at the hospital. As per the interview, Smita used to come every evening and inquire about him when he was discharged from the hospital. For the unknowns, both Amitabh and Smita have worked mutually in numerous films including, ‘Namak Halal’, ‘Ghulami’, ‘Shakti’ and ‘Pet Pyaar Aur Paap’ etc. The actress expired on December 13, 1986, at the age of 31, a period just after she gave birth to her 15 days son: Prateik Babbar. According to the reports, the actress passed away u to childbirth complications she had.