Malaika Arora Gets Trolled For Walking Out Without Inner Wear On- Deets Inside!

Malaika Arora dominates social media with her stylish style. At the age of 48 too whenever Malaika shares a picture on social media, it immediately goes viral. But when Malaika came out to walk her pet dog, Casper, without wearing a bra, the paparazzi caught her look in the camera. Malaika was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt along with matching track pants, wearing a face mask outside her house in Mumbai, but she was not wearing a bra. This bold picture of Malaika is going viral on social media.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora often goes out to walk her dog, Casper. When she came out wearing a pastel pink color sleeper, all eyes were on her. It is not that Malaika has gone out to walk her dog for the very first time, she is often spotted, but this time everyone was stunned to see her boldness.

Malaika was recently in news due to the rumors of her breakup with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Few days back, there was a rumor in all the media reports that everything is not going well between the two. And after a relationship for about 4 years, both have decided to separate their ways.

Malaika Arora

But Arjun shared a selfie with Malaika on his Instagram, putting brakes on all the news of the breakup. Apart from this, it was written in the caption that there is no place for shady rumours, stay safe, wish people good luck, love to all’ with a heart emoji.

Malaika and Arjun are quite open about their relationship. In the interviews too, both of them have admitted their relationship. Malaika and Arjun, both often share their pictures on social media. They are also seen together at various film parties, dinner-lunch, and vacations. On Arjun’s birthday in 2019, Malaika made her relationship official on her Instagram handle.