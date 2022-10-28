Mallika Sherawat Shows Hot Style By Wearing A Bikini At The Age Of 46, Fans React Fiercely!

Bollywood’s well-known actress Mallika Sherawat remains in the headlines due to her boldness in the industry. Mallika is counted among the hot beauties of Bollywood. Along with acting, Mallika is also very active on social platforms. She often makes fans crazy through her hot and bold photos. Meanwhile, a bikini picture of Mallika has made everyone crazy.

Mallika Sherawat has posted the latest picture of herself on Instagram. In this picture, Mallika is seen wearing a red and black bikini and spreading her style on the sand. Mallika is seen basking in the sun with her eyes closed comfortably on the sand. During this his hair is open. In the picture, the performance of the actress is making the fans crazy once again. In this picture, the boldness of Mallika is being made just by seeing. Fans are very fond of this picture of Mallika. At the same time, this picture has been seen many times so far. Fans are praising her by commenting fiercely on this picture of the actress.

Talking about Mallika Sherawat’s work front, she was seen in the web series ‘Naqaab’ released last year. His web series was released on MX Player. Mallika was also in discussion about this web series because she has given some intimate scenes with actress Esha Gupta in it.

Talking about Mallika’s film career, she made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Khwahish. After this the actress starred in Kis Kis Ki Kismat, Murder, Bachke Rehna Re Baba, The Myth, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Shaadi Se Pehle, Aap Ka Suroor – The Real Love Story, Welcome, Thank You, Double Dhamaal, Kismat Love Paisa Dilli, Has acted in movies like Dirty Politics, and Zeenat.