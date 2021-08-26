One such incident has come to light from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, due to which everyone was stunned. Here is the story of a boy came who himself ruined his life and died due to his own mistake. A boy did not use a condom but feviquick to have a relationship with his girlfriend, which became the reason for his death.

Condom

According to the police, the boy was addicted to drugs. He wanted to have a relationship with his girlfriend, but due to the non-availability of condoms, he put Fevi Kwick in his private part. Due to this multiple organ failures occurred in his body and he died.

Feviquick

The deceased, identified as Salman, had checked in with his ex-fiancee at a hotel on June 22. He was later found unconscious in the bushes near the hotel, after which he was taken to the hospital where he died.

Organ failure

According to the police, when Salman checked into the hotel, two women were also with him. After scanning the CCTV footage, the police said that one woman stayed with him while the other had left the hotel on a scooter. Salman’s family had complained to Vejalpur police station on June 25, following which, the police started an investigation.