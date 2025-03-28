Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Welcome Baby Girl Amid Relationship Speculation

Actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. The 34-year-old musician shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, posting a black-and-white video of himself holding the newborn’s hand. “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed,” he captioned the post.

Fox, 38, is already a mother to three children—Noah, Bodhi, and Journey—from her previous marriage to actor Brian Austin Green. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon.

The couple first met in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and soon sparked a romance. By November of that year, they made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards, coinciding with Fox filing for divorce from Green. Their relationship quickly became a media sensation, with the pair making multiple high-profile appearances together, including at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards and the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. In January 2022, they announced their engagement.

However, by early 2024, signs of trouble emerged. In a March interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Fox hinted at uncertainty in their relationship. “What I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” she stated. “I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship.” Despite speculation, she maintained that Kelly was her “twin soul” and that they would always share a connection.

In November 2024, Fox revealed her pregnancy by sharing a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, captioned, “Nothing is ever really lost.” Shortly after, reports surfaced that she and Kelly had parted ways.

While neither has publicly addressed their current relationship status, the birth of their daughter marks a new chapter for the former couple.