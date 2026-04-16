Mohit Suri, YRF & Gen-Z Sensations Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda Return for Another Epic Love Story

After delivering one of the biggest romantic blockbusters in Indian cinema, the team behind Saiyaara is all set to recreate magic. Director Mohit Suri, along with Akshay Widhani, is reuniting with Gen-Z sensations Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda for an upcoming intense romantic film. When Saiyaara hit theatres, it quickly turned into a cultural phenomenon.

Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda

Ahan and Aneet To Return With Love Story

The film not only won hearts but also shattered box office records, becoming the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema history. With ₹338 crore nett in India and nearly ₹580 crore worldwide, it proved that audiences still crave emotionally rich, music-driven storytelling. The film’s soundtrack dominated streaming platforms for months, while its story and performances resonated deeply, especially with younger audiences.

Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda

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One of the biggest highlights of Saiyaara was the fresh and electric chemistry between Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda. Fondly loved by fans, the duo quickly became a Gen-Z favorite. Now, their reunion in the upcoming untitled film has already created massive excitement. Audiences can expect the same effortless charm, emotional depth, and screen presence that made their pairing unforgettable the first time.

Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda

Mohit Suri, known for crafting deeply emotional love stories, shared his passion for the genre. He emphasized that his films are driven by intense emotions, love that is overwhelming, raw, and impossible to ignore. Reuniting with the Saiyaara team, he described the experience as a homecoming, adding that he feels like a new artist again, excited, slightly nervous, and eager to create music and moments that connect with audiences on a deeper level.

Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda

Akshay Widhani highlighted that the collaboration is built on a shared creative vision. For him, making films is not just about storytelling, but about capturing emotions, melodies, and moments that stay with audiences long after the credits roll. He also expressed excitement about bringing Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda back together, calling them Gen-Z’s favorite on-screen couple who perfectly fit into Mohit Suri’s romantic universe.