‘I’m Choosing…’: Mrunal Thakur Shares A Teary-Eyed Pic; Read On To Know Why

Actress Mrunal Thakur has left her fans worried as she shared a teary-eyed picture of her on social media. She also penned a lengthy note with the pic and a video. Read on to know the full story!

Mrunal Thakur Posts Crying Picture

Mrunal Thakur is currently one of the most successful actors of Bollywood. With her success, she has also developed a huge fan base on social media. The Jersey actress is quite active on social media and she oftens updates her fans with her day-to-day life.

Recently, Mrunal shared a picture of her where she was seen crying. She wrote a long note where she said that “yesterday was tough for her but she is stronger and wiser today”. She also wrote that “it is okay for people to be naive and vulnerable at times”.

Her post was followed by a video where she told her fans that she is doing fine and also revealed that the crying picture was taken when she felt “extremely low”.

Have a look at Mrunal Thakur’s post here.

Mrunal Thakur’s Work Front

Mrunal has won everyone’s hearts with her performance in films like Sita Ramam and Jersey among others. She was last seen in Selfiee with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. The movie didn’t do well at the box office.

She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gumraah. It also features Aditya Roy Kapur as the male lead actor. Gumraah also has Ronit Roy. Both Mrunal and Aditya are playing police officers. The movie is releasing in theatres on April 7, 2023. Mrunal also has a Telugu film with Nani that is tentatively titled, Nani 30.