Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals Brother Agastya Nanda Does Not Need Pep Talk Before Bollywood Debut!

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda have revealed something. She revealed whether she gave any pep talks to her brother Agastya Nanda. With The Archies, Agastya is ready to debut. In a new interview, Navya revealed which song she likes to dance to too.

Navya started her own podcast What the Hell Navya recently. In the podcast, she discusses many topics with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan. She went to a Halloween party in Mumbai with Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Aryan Khan.

In an interview, Navya said about giving pep talks to her brother. She said, “No, I don’t think he needs one. He is really motivated and I think he is out there to do really some great work, so I don’t think he needs any pep talk from me, he is charged up already.”

She spoke about dancing too. She said, “I am not much of a dancer but I think the new The Archies song that came out from my brother’s trailer so that’s really a fun song, that’s something I really loved dancing to.” The sister-brother duo Navya and Agastya are the children of Shweta and her businessman husband Nikhil Nanda.

The film The Archies is set in the backdrop of the 1960s. It is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor will debut in it too. The film stars Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda too. The film is an adaptation of the comics The Archies.