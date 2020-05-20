Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s significant other Aaliya has allegedly sent the Sacred Games on-screen character a legitimate notification requesting a separation and upkeep. Her legal advisor affirmed the equivalent with Navbharat Times and expressed that she sent the notification looking for separation and support, on May 7.

Revealing the problems in her marriage, Aaliya told Bollywood Life, “He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me.”

Addressing Zee News, Shamas uncovered that he found out about the legitimate notification through the news. He likewise included that since it is a lawful issue he will avoid offering any remark on it. Then again, Aaliya has plainly expressed that Nawaz’s sibling was additionally one reason why she is looking for a separation from him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bx-TW43pOPY/?utm_source=ig_embed

While, Mrs Siddiqui told Bombay Times, “Two months of lockdown gave me a lot of time to introspect. Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi, I didn’t have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also an issue. I have gone back to my original name, Anjali Kishor Pandey. I don’t want to be reminded that I am using someone’s identity for my benefit. She further added, “I want to go with the flow. I haven’t thought much about the future, but I don’t want this marriage anymore. There are no chances of reconciliation. I have raised them (kids) and I want their custody.”

Nawaz’s wife Aaliya’s lawyer Abhay told newspaper, “We sent the legal notice to Nawazuddin on May 7, 2020, via email and WhatsApp, as we couldn’t send it through post due to the lockdown. Our client, Mrs Siddiqui, has also sent him the notice, but he hasn’t responded till date. The notice claims maintenance and divorce. I would not like to get into the contents of the notice, as the allegations are serious and sensitive to the Siddiqui family.”