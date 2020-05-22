Nawazuddin Siddiqui wife Aaliya is grabbing the headlines since Aaliya’s lawyer sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin demanding divorce and maintenance. However, she has been quite vocal about it and wants the sole custody of their two children. Since the news broke out in the media a lot of speculations are being made about the two’s relationship. Aaliya even revealed the Nawazuddin had never raised hands on her but there was physical and mental torture in their relationship which wasn’t bearable. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Reveals They’ve Been Living Apart Since 4-5 Years.

Aaliya went on to revealed that Nawaz’ family has physically and mentally tortured her along his brother hitting her. Now, she has revealed that the two were living separately way before the divorce. In an interview with ABP, she said, “We were facing problems in our married life since the time we got hitched. Neither Nawazuddin nor his brothers know how to respect women. He used to only point out my mistakes whenever we talked. He even insulted me several times in front of others. He said, ‘When you don’t know how to speak, then you should remain quiet’. He never gave me the respect which a wife deserves in a relationship. I lost all my self-respect during our relationship.

She spoke that she was living separately for the last 4-5 years before filing for divorce, “I sent a divorce notice to Nawaz 15 days back, but people don’t know that we have been living apart since the last 4-5 years. After separation, Nawazuddin mostly used to stay at his office in Yari Road near our house. However, he continued to visit our home and people believed that we live together and are happy with each other.”

During the same interview, she revealed that Nawaz wasn't spending time with her and children despite having the free time. She also talked about her growing closeness with Peeyush Pandey, said people are trying to defame her.