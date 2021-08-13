Netflix India made ZNMD memes featuring Hrithik Roshan with a twist& shares biryani-related posts.

Recently Netflix India has shared a post meme of stylish actor and dancer of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan featuring a dialogue of his movie picture ZNMD.

The post on the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara scene featuring Hrithik Roshan by Netflix India has encouraged people to share all kinds of reactions.

Biryani is not just a food dish but for many, is much more than a food dish – it is an emotion. So, when it comes to the different elements of this dish, people tend to have very strong opinions about what goes in it and what absolutely shouldn’t. People who love biryani can also get incredibly upset when a dish that they don’t think is biryani is called biryani.

Spotlighting these points, Netflix India has shared a hilarious meme starring dialogue by actor Hrithik Roshan from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) but with a twist.

“Imran aur Arjun Phir dost ban sakte hai, lekin biryani and elaichi? Never,” Netflix India wrote while sharing the meme. They cleverly used the scene from the film in which Arjun, played by Hrithik Roshan, calls out Imran, Farhan Akhtar’s character in the film, for getting involved with his girlfriend. In this meme, however, the issue is related to the biryani.

The post, since being shared some 16 hours ago, has received more than 88,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also huddled tons of comments. While some agreed with the post, others shared different opinions.

“Pulav ko biryani bologna isn’t funny too,” joked an Instagram user. “This was needed,” shared another. “I read it in his voice with the same feel, tone, and emotion. I’ve watched this movie way too many times now,” commented a third.