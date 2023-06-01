New Ambani Member: Akash-Shloka Soon To Name Their Baby Girl; Know About Her Zodiac Sign!

Akash Ambani, the elder son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Shloka Mehta along with the entire Ambani clan are currently on cloud nine since the couple has embraced parenthood for the second time. They welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday, PTI reported. The couple is soon expected to announce their daughter’s name officially. However, at the same time, discussions concerning Shloka’s daughter’s name are doing the rounds on the internet. Read the story below to know with which alphabet Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani will be expected to keep their baby girl’s name.

The couple had their first child Prithvi Akash Ambani in December 2020. Shloka Mehta did however maintain silence on her second pregnancy journey.

Shloka Mehta Baby Girl’s Zodiac Sign

For the unversed, the couple gave birth to their baby girl at the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre. Anand Piramal and Mukesh Ambani can be seen driving away from the hospital in the clips posted by a well-known paparazzi account.

This is the couple’s second child and Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s fourth grandchild. At birth, Mukesh Ambani’s granddaughter’s raashi (or zodiac sign) is Mithun, or Gemini in English. Shloka Mehta, her husband and in-law Mukesh Ambani lately made two trips to the Siddhi Vinayak Temple.

Shloka Mehta To Keep Her Baby Girl’s Name With This Letter

According to astrologers and horoscope predictions, it appears that K is the best letter for the child. For girls, we have several Indian names that begin with that letter. Some of them are Kavya, Krishna, Kaushiki, Kaamna, Kiara, and Kamya. We must see how they conduct the infant’s christening. Their son has a well-ingrained desi name, Prithvi. If reports are to be believed, the name of the daughter may be a reflection of the Ambani family’s strong pride in their Indian heritage.

Shloka Mehta’s Intimate Baby Shower Ceremony

A few days back, doting Ambani Bahu, Shloka Mehta received a private baby shower ceremony. In honour of Shloka and two other pregnant mothers, a low-key ceremony was planned. Shloka looked stunning in the photos posted on Ambani’s fan page wearing a pink frock with ruffles and a floral headband.

Shloka also took part in a canvas painting competition. She was spotted putting her all attention into painting lovely landscapes on the canvas. Shloka’s landscape, which perfectly captured nature, was apparent when she stood for a group photo.