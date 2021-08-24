New Delhi Opens First ‘Smog Tower’; Expert Says It Is An Absolute Waste

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the country’s first smog tower at Connaught Place on Monday. This smog tower has been installed on a pilot basis to purify the polluted air. It will clean one thousand cubic meters of air per second and reduce the amount of PM 10 and PM 2.5, the elements responsible for pollution.

In Delhi, the state government has installed smog towers to save people from the effects of pollution. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated this smog tower built in Connaught Place on Monday. This smog tower has started functioning. The Delhi government has started this tower as a pilot project. If this project is successful, then the people of Delhi can get to see more such smog towers in the coming time. In such a situation, Delhi will get some relief from the impact of increasing pollution.

Will clean the air within a kilometer radius

The height of the first smog tower of the capital is 24 meters. It will clean 1000 cubic meters of air per second. The air will be cleaned within a radius of one kilometer through the tower. 40 fans have been installed in the smog tower. Apart from this 5000 air filters have been installed. RCC and steel structure has been used to make it. The tower will absorb the air from above and release the filtered air near the ground through fans.

Forty giant fans on the 25-meter (82-foot) tower will pump 1,000 cubic meters of air per second through filters that halve the number of harmful particulates in a radius of one square kilometer (0.4 square miles), according to the engineers.

The data analysis will be done about how effective the smog tower has been installed in Delhi. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have been given the responsibility of analyzing this data. This will show how effective it is. If it is more effective, then based on its result, smog towers can be installed in the capital. CM Kejriwal has said that this is a new technology in itself. This technology has been imported from America.

But experts don’t seem happy with the decision of the Delhi government. “Let’s just be clear that this is futile, an absolute waste,” Karthik Ganesan from the Council on Energy, Environment and Water told a news agency.

He further added, “Now that taxpayers’ money has been spent, let Delhi be the test case for all other Indian cities… to ensure no other city spends on such ideas which we can’t afford,”.