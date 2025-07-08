Niharika Chouksey Recalls Early Struggles: ‘I Was Scammed, Paid ₹30K For Fake Casting’

Television actor Niharika Chouksey, known for her roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has opened up about the darker side of her early days in the entertainment industry. In a candid interview, the Tum Se Tum Tak actor revealed how she fell victim to casting scams and fraudulent promises while trying to build a career in Mumbai.

“I became a victim of fraudulent casting schemes during the early days of my career,” she said. Originally from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh, Niharika moved to Mumbai with dreams of acting. But soon after her arrival, she encountered people who saw her innocence and lack of connections as an opportunity to exploit her. “They would ask for registration fees, promising roles and actor ID cards. Once they got the money, they’d block me. I paid ₹30,000 to one casting agency and another ₹3,000 for a fake actor card.”

Niharika explained that being new in the city without any industry contacts made her an easy target. “I didn’t know anyone. You start trusting people too quickly because you’re desperate for work. That’s when things go wrong,” she admitted.

But the scams didn’t stop at money. Niharika also experienced predatory behaviour masked as professional offers. “Some people tried to take advantage under the pretext of offering roles. Thankfully, my mother accompanied me to all auditions. Some casting directors would even question why I brought her along — that was a red flag,” she shared.

Her parents, she said, have always been her support system. “They told me: if you’re comfortable, go ahead. If not, step back. That advice has always stayed with me.”

Despite setbacks and losing roles to influencers with larger social media followings, Niharika remains focused. “I’ve lost projects to people with millions of followers because the makers wanted numbers. But that’s okay. I never wanted to be an Instagram star. I’m here to act.”