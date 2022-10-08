Om Raut Made A Big Statement On Akshay’s Ram Setu, Said- “I Am Very Happy Being A Devotee Of Lord Ram”

Protests against AdiPurush are increasing. Everyone is criticizing the film’s director Om Raut, actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Some are making fun of the VFX of the film and some are questioning the scenes shown in the film. Meanwhile, Hashtag Ram Setu started trending on social media. After which questions have started arising in everyone’s mind that what is the relation of Akshay Kumar’s film Ram Setu with Prabhas’s film Adipurush.

Actually, before Adipurush, Akshay Kumar’s film Ram Setu is about to knock in theaters. Both the films are inspired from Ramayana. This is the reason why both the films are being compared. However, Ram Setu is an action-adventure film. At the same time, Adipurush is officially based on Ramayana. In such a situation, when Adipurush director Om Raut questioned the comparison of both the films, he twisted the answer.

He said, “Ramayan is our history, and as a devotee of Lord Ram, I am very happy. Because through Ram Setu, everyone will understand that whatever happened was not fictional but true. The younger generation will come to know about it. says that Ramayana is our real history and not a mythological story.” Om Raut further said, “I also told Akshay sir that I feel proud that he is bringing this film. Because it proves our history. It shows that we have our Ram Janmabhoomi, Panchavati. And there is Ram Setu.”

Let us tell you that Ram Setu is going to be released on Diwali this year. Along with Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline and Nushrat Bharucha are going to be seen in the lead roles in this film. The film, releasing on Diwali, is going to clash with Ajay Devgn’s Thank God at the box office.