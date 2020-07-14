Engagement from one’s Instagram post is one of the fundamental algorithms to consider in ordering the content from a user’s feed. The more compelling your caption, the more you can gain more engagement from other users. Great caption allows you to get more likes, comments, and new followers.

What makes your Instagram caption captivating?

If you are branding your products through Instagram, the caption adds to the whole context of the items and shows your brand’s personality. A great caption can also entertain the audience and leads them to take action in prioritizing your products.

Your Instagram captions should be easy to read and follow, and captivating. The content should also speak to a wide variety of audiences. Read these following tips on how to write a great and compelling caption for your Instagram feed to optimize audience engagement.

Label Your Brand Voice Appropriately

This is one of the fundamental parts of strategic social media marketing. Identifying your brand voice leads you to gain thousands of customers. If you haven’t yet decided what to put for your brand voice, you can make a list of top values and qualities you want for your products to embody.

You may also try including compelling adjectives to describe your brand. However, make sure to use the right tone. Usually, most Instagram users don’t expect you to label your brand using too serious or formal tone. Thus, you can try to keep your caption light or with a sense of humor to show your brand’s personality.

Keep Your Character Brief

Always keep your caption brief to assure that you will not bore your target audience from reading. You can use Instagram character counter with spaces to check your Instagram content character and boost audience engagement. Make sure that the content speaks for your business.

The only first three lines of your caption will be displayed on your feed. If you have more than three lines, the audience will have to tap “More” in order to read your entire Instagram content. Instagram often recommends 125 characters for your caption if you want it to be completely displayed. Remember that if you’re going to tell a fascinating story, present it in the limited character count. Your text always adds to the value, personality, and quality of your Instagram feed.

Edit And Rewrite Your Content

This especially works if you have longer than three lines. Go through numerous drafts, and don’t be afraid to edit and rewrite your caption. This is how writing works, especially if you have an intended audience in mind. Whether you are aiming for entertainment, education, or full humor, take your time to re-evaluate and revise it.

Keep everything brief and concise. Make sure that the terms can support the entire message you are trying to express. Cut out the unnecessary words. You can also reach out to someone to read and revise your work.

Shout-Out Some Instagram Users

If your post features some Instagram users, don’t forget to mention their names in your caption. By mentioning their names, you can likely get likes or comments from their followers. They can also share your content, allowing you to reach a much wider audience.

Use Hashtags Wisely

Always use the hashtags wisely. Make sure that it is related to your entire content, and never add too much that will just make your caption look crowded and messy. Your caption will be difficult to read. There are actually two ways to use your hashtags wisely.

Separate Hashtags From The Caption

To separate hashtags from your Instagram caption, put them beneath line breaks or periods. Tap 123 key after composing your content, choose Return, and enter “period.” You can repeat this whole process five times, and your hashtags will not be displayed on the caption unless your audience taps the “More” option.

Put Hashtags In The Comment Section

Instead of putting hashtags in your caption, wisely write them in the comment section after you uploaded your Instagram post. When your audience leaves comments, the hashtags will not be viewable unless they click the “See all” option.

Use Appropriate Emoji

Adding a touch of personality by including some appropriate emojis on your caption helps you draw the reader’s attention. It can keep your whole content brief and fun, serving as the main highlights in your feed. Hence, if you ask if it is right to add some emojis, the answer is always “yes.”

Ask A Question

Include a question to your caption to encourage other Instagram users to comment on your photo. Respond to your audience’s questions like you are having a fun conversation to boost post engagement. Some of them may respond based on their experiences. Acknowledge it and keep the conversation going. This will generally shape your product’s image if you are promoting your brand via Instagram.

Conclusion

Try to consider all the tips mentioned above and fully embrace it to publish a great and compelling Instagram caption that will surely stand out from other millions of users. As you embrace those best tips, try to think of another strategy to beautify your feed, and for sure, you can gain thousands of followers.